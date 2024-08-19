Dumped By Vicinity Shopping Centres oOh! Media Takes $37M Hit

A decision by Vicinity shopping centres, the owners of Chadstone, Australia’s largest shopping mall, to dump oOh media as their billboard provider has resulted in a $37M hit on the Company’s bottom line.

In the first six months of 2024, oOh! media reported revenue of $288.3 million, down 3%  profits were $18.2 million, down 11%.

Mumbrella described the result as “lacklustre” for the half, with its revenue, net profits, and overall market share down.

They pointed out that the out-of-home market capturing a record 15% market share of agency spend during the first half of 2024.Chadstome Shopping Centres Dumped By Vicinity Shopping Centres oOh! Media Takes $37M Hit

CEO Cathy O’ Connor claims that the result was “was attributable to the previously announced exit of the Vicinity contract, and re-contracting of a significant street furniture contract that reduced non-media revenue in return for lower fixed rent”.

O’Connor said, “while this impacted revenue, it protected the gross profit margin”, and adjusted for these contracts, revenue actually grew 3% for the half.

Partially due to the exit of the Vicinity contract, revenue in the billboard division declined by 3% to $100.8 million, revenue in street furniture and rail declined by 3% to $91.0 million, while revenue in the retail space dropped by 10% to $58.3 million.

Vicinity Centres signed a new contract with Cartology, a media company owned by supermarket giant Woolworths, in late 2023.

Chief executive Cathy O’Connor said she expected high single-digit revenue growth for the industry in the rest of 2024, with oOh! media expecting to add $38 million from new contract wins. oOh! media declared an interim dividend of 1.75c a share.

