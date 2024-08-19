Samsung’s “Slight Recovery” In Southeast Asian Phone Market

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

After seven consecutive quarters of year-on-year decline in Southeast Asia, Samsung has enjoyed a “slight recovery”, according to the latest Canalys data.

And although its market share has dipped compared to the second quarter of 2023 from 20% to 18%, its overall sales are higher thanks to a growing pie. Meanwhile, Chinese brands are making the most of it, with the likes of Xiaomi (37%), Vivo (37%) and OPPO (24%) enjoying strong year-on-year growth for the quarter. 

Southeast Asia smartphone shipments experienced a 14% year-on-year growth in Q2 2024, reaching 23.9 million units. 

Samsung shipped 4.4 million units. In the same quarter of 2023 it shipped 4.2 million.

OPPO (excluding OnePlus) returned to second position, shipping 4.2 million units for a market share of 17%, Canalys said. 

“In third place, Xiaomi’s push in the low end saw it close the gap with 4.0 million units and a market share of 17%. Vivo recaptured fourth spot with 3.4 million units and 14% market share.”

oppo n2 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
An OPPO phone.

After spiking in Q1 2024 TRANSSION’s shipments slowed and it finished fifth with 3.3 million units (14% share).

Phones from other companies represented 19% of the market, down from 24% in the same quarter of 2023. There were 4.6 million units shipped.

“The Southeast Asia smartphone market’s recovery is being driven by a macroeconomic recovery and growing consumer sentiment,” said Canalys analyst Le Xuan Chiew. 

Canalys said that in the mass market segment, “Xiaomi and TRANSSION lead with aggressive pricing and sales incentives, capitalising on the region’s price sensitivity

Xiaomi M10 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
A Xiaomi PR shot.

“To support this growth, Xiaomi is also expanding its channel presence. For example, in Malaysia, according to Canalys’ monthly tracker, Xiaomi’s telco shipments have grown significantly since April, as it listed devices across all major telcos for the first time, driving volume with the affordable Redmi 13C 5G to align with government efforts to drive 5G devices to the masses.” 

OPPO launched the A60 in the US$100-200 price segment and “enhanced its presence in the mid-to-high-end market by introducing the Reno12 series, and brought the popular A3 Pro series from mainland China to the Southeast Asian market”. 

Chiew said Samsung has “realigned its global strategy with laser focus on the high-end market”.

“By investing heavily in marketing and creating exclusive pop-up events to showcase its AI capabilities, the company aims to enhance consumer awareness and drive device upgrades,” he said.

728x90 Iconic Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
Middleton 728x90px Product Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
Whatmough 728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
Haier 728x90 1 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
728X90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
QUEEN 728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
FATHERS DAY 2024 BANNER 728x90px Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Samsungs Slight Recovery In Southeast Asian Phone Market
Previous Post

Take Note: Speculation Over Name Change For Galaxy

Dumped By Vicinity Shopping Centres oOh! Media Takes $37M Hit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Tesla Double Capacity With Latest Powerwall
Classé Audio Unveils New Delta Preamplifier
watchOS 10.1 Update Comes To Apple Watches