EA’s Dead Space Remake Only Coming To Next-Gen Consoles

Electric Arts’ long-awaited remake of the first Dead Space game was officially announced at its  EA Play showcase yesterday, but the bad news for a lot of gamers is that it will only be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The original Dead Space came out in 2008, and was developed by Visceral Games, which EA has since shut down. After the third game in the series, released in 2013, moved away from the horror premise, fans rallied for a return to form.

At first planned to be a fourth game in the series, EA instead opted for a total remake.

Check out the trailer, above.

A revival of the long-dead Dead Space franchise, spearheaded by EA Motive, has been in the works for some time, according to reports on Eurogamer and Gematsu. Earlier this year, GamesBeat reported that a totally new entry wouldn’t happen, shelved in favor of a remake.

Dead Space, developed by Visceral Games, came out in 2008. A sequel followed in 2011. The first two games were genuinely tense, terrifying horror games, and were well received as a result. A third game, Dead Space 3, shirked its bone-chilling roots in favor of a more action-oriented premise, even including cooperative play. It was fun. It also wasn’t exactly “Dead Space,” at least to those who loved the first two and wanted the series to hew to then-established tradition.

 

