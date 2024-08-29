First Up It Was IFA Now CES Gets A Makeover

Latest News by David Richards Share
First up it was IFA Berlin that got a complete makeover and new operators, now the US Consumer Technology Association and CES have announced a new look.

Instead of just CES the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and CES have announced the launching of a shared brand identity that they claim unifies the brands and the power behind them.

The organisers of the CES show the 2025 event takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas.%name First Up It Was IFA Now CES Gets A Makeover

Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. “This transformation is more than just a visual update; it represents the intersection of technology and humanity, where innovation solves some of our biggest challenges. It comes at a pivotal moment in our history—CTA’s 100th anniversary and a time of unprecedented momentum for CTA, CES, and the industry we support and represent.”

Explaining the new logo design, CTA says, “The intersecting elements symbolize our industry’s connections with society, creating a sphere to envision a world where technology seamlessly integrates with our lives to make it a better place. The space between the intersecting elements symbolizes the profound, yet often invisible, relationship of technology and humanity—a bond that CTA and CES have championed for decades.”

CTA has played a leading role as an advocate for the technology industry and a catalyst for innovation. As the global platform defining our future, the CES 2024 footprint and conference programming spanned the entire tech ecosystem.

