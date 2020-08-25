Lost your password?


Details have leaked of Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 handsets, including specifications and a side-by-side image.

In a post to Reddit (since taken down), the leaker reported that the Pixel 5 (above left) will feature a 4000mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, a 90Hz screen and a 12.2MP camera with 0.5x wide-angle lens – but no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 4a 5G, meanwhile, will include the same 765G processor and camera, a 3800mAh battery, and no 90Hz screen; both it and the 5 will be 5G-enabled.

In the image, both phones appear to have plastic backs, with the fingerprint reader also returning to the Pixel 5. The leaks seem to indicate that Google is returning to targeting the mid-range market with the Pixel, placing the phones in a similar category to the Nexus.

The Pixel 4a 5G will retail starting at $499 US, while the price for the 5 has yet to be confirmed; Australian pricing and availability have also not yet been released.

CTBAN CS728x90 CV8K Generic Banners A LGEN FFOTH OTH LOC Back Up Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
BW 700 Signature Series 728x90 Available Now Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
MT020 728x90 C0 A0 Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
Uniden PT 728 x 90 Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
WiFi6 728x90 Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
SmartHouse Covr1102 728x90 Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
728x90 soundbar 10 Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
Samsung QLED 8K 728x90 Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
LG Soundbars 728x90 Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
ARLO PRO 3 Floodlight BANNER 728x90 Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak