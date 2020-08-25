Details have leaked of Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 handsets, including specifications and a side-by-side image.

In a post to Reddit (since taken down), the leaker reported that the Pixel 5 (above left) will feature a 4000mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, a 90Hz screen and a 12.2MP camera with 0.5x wide-angle lens – but no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 4a 5G, meanwhile, will include the same 765G processor and camera, a 3800mAh battery, and no 90Hz screen; both it and the 5 will be 5G-enabled.

In the image, both phones appear to have plastic backs, with the fingerprint reader also returning to the Pixel 5. The leaks seem to indicate that Google is returning to targeting the mid-range market with the Pixel, placing the phones in a similar category to the Nexus.

The Pixel 4a 5G will retail starting at $499 US, while the price for the 5 has yet to be confirmed; Australian pricing and availability have also not yet been released.