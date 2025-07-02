Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable

Orange Amps, the legendary British guitar amplifier manufacturer, has officially launched its first record player with the introduction of the O Turntable.

The company, which teased the product on Facebook during Record Store Day earlier this year, has now revealed full specifications for the $1250 turntable that incorporates Orange’s distinctive design DNA, including its classic “Voice of the World” crest from the 1960s.

The iconic brand, which began making guitar valve amplifiers in the 1960s before establishing Orange Studios that hosted renowned artists including Stevie Wonder, Fleetwood Mac, the Bee Gees, and Tom Jones, has expanded beyond traditional musician equipment in recent years.

The company now produces consumer audio products including noise-cancelling headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and its distinctive Pyramid amplifier and speaker system.

The O Turntable is manufactured in the United Kingdom with assistance from an established Essex-based turntable manufacturer, though Orange has not specified which company provided manufacturing support.

The deck features a 23mm high-mass phenolic platter with flywheel effect designed to deliver smooth rotation and improved speed stability, while a 24V low-noise synchronous motor, custom printed circuit board, and aluminium pulley system work together to minimise vibration and enhance audio performance.

The turntable includes a built-in moving magnet phono stage for easy connection to various audio systems, eliminating the need for additional phono preamplifiers.

A moving magnet cartridge comes pre-installed, and the deck features preset bias, push-fit counterweight, and auto-bias tonearm technology that allows immediate playback without requiring user adjustment or setup procedures.

Available exclusively in a gloss white finish, the O Turntable is priced at £499 in the United Kingdom and $699 in the United States.

The pricing positions the orange turntable about £100 above the highly-rated Rega Planar 1 Plus, placing it in the competitive mid-range turntable market segment.

The record player is available for purchase directly from Orange worldwide, with United States availability beginning in late July.

UK customers can also purchase the O Turntable through established audio retailers, including Richer Sounds, and premium department stores Selfridges and Harrods, providing multiple purchasing options for vinyl enthusiasts and Orange brand collectors.

The launch represents Orange’s continued diversification from its core guitar amplifier business into broader consumer audio markets, capitalising on the ongoing vinyl revival and the company’s strong brand recognition among music enthusiasts and professional musicians.