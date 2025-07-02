Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Orange Amps, the legendary British guitar amplifier manufacturer, has officially launched its first record player with the introduction of the O Turntable.

The company, which teased the product on Facebook during Record Store Day earlier this year, has now revealed full specifications for the $1250 turntable that incorporates Orange’s distinctive design DNA, including its classic “Voice of the World” crest from the 1960s.

The iconic brand, which began making guitar valve amplifiers in the 1960s before establishing Orange Studios that hosted renowned artists including Stevie Wonder, Fleetwood Mac, the Bee Gees, and Tom Jones, has expanded beyond traditional musician equipment in recent years.

The company now produces consumer audio products including noise-cancelling headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and its distinctive Pyramid amplifier and speaker system.

The O Turntable is manufactured in the United Kingdom with assistance from an established Essex-based turntable manufacturer, though Orange has not specified which company provided manufacturing support.

The deck features a 23mm high-mass phenolic platter with flywheel effect designed to deliver smooth rotation and improved speed stability, while a 24V low-noise synchronous motor, custom printed circuit board, and aluminium pulley system work together to minimise vibration and enhance audio performance.

maxresdefault Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable

The turntable includes a built-in moving magnet phono stage for easy connection to various audio systems, eliminating the need for additional phono preamplifiers.

A moving magnet cartridge comes pre-installed, and the deck features preset bias, push-fit counterweight, and auto-bias tonearm technology that allows immediate playback without requiring user adjustment or setup procedures.

Available exclusively in a gloss white finish, the O Turntable is priced at £499 in the United Kingdom and $699 in the United States.

The pricing positions the orange turntable about £100 above the highly-rated Rega Planar 1 Plus, placing it in the competitive mid-range turntable market segment.

The record player is available for purchase directly from Orange worldwide, with United States availability beginning in late July.

UK customers can also purchase the O Turntable through established audio retailers, including Richer Sounds, and premium department stores Selfridges and Harrods, providing multiple purchasing options for vinyl enthusiasts and Orange brand collectors.

The launch represents Orange’s continued diversification from its core guitar amplifier business into broader consumer audio markets, capitalising on the ongoing vinyl revival and the company’s strong brand recognition among music enthusiasts and professional musicians.

Westan 728x90px Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
728X90 1 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
Marshall 728x90 1 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
channel news banner 728x90 Hitachi Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
728x90 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Guitar Amp Legend Orange Amps Enters Vinyl Market with $1250 O Turntable
Previous Post

Nothing Launches Phone (3), Its First True Flagship Smartphone

Should Australia Be Used As A Test Market For Samsung's Home Robot Ballie?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Galaxy S24 Fan Edition And Tab S10 In Store Today

Google TV Wants To Know You Better

Panasonic Reveals New GH7 Vlogging Camera