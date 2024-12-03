Hisense Launches $24K 110-Inch Flagship TV In Oz

Hisense has moved to shake up the Australian TV market dominated by LG and Samsung with the launch of a flagship $24,999 110″ TV

The 110-inch ULED X MiniLED TV is described as “the most sophisticated TV in the Hisense suite”.

“The 110UX marks a pivotal step forward in Hisense’s journey, redefining its TV product line to set new benchmarks in the ultra-premium and large-format display categories,” said Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hisense ANZ.

“By expanding the ULED and ULED X lineups to include larger screen sizes, Hisense is meeting the growing demand for immersive, big-screen entertainment experiences.”

With MiniLED X technology, the 110UX utilises 40,000 Full Array Local Dimming Zones to deliver up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness.

“Equipped with Hisense’s proprietary Dynamic X Display, the 110UX reflects 20 per cent less glare whilst offering a 40 per cent wider viewing angle,” Hisense said.

“This ensures the viewing experience remains crisp and vivid, regardless of external light sources – often synonymous with bright and light-filled Australian living rooms.”

In addition to conventional Quantum Dot Colour, “advanced colour management technologies are applied to the UX to achieve 25 per cent” richer colours when compared to Quantum Dot alone”, the manufacturer said.

The TV has CineStage X 4.2.2 surround sound and features including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ Adaptive, HDR 10, IMAX Enhanced Certification and DTS X.

Hisense said the result brings “the full cinema experience to the comfort of Australian homes”.

The latest iteration of Hisense’s proprietary operating system, VIDAA U8, is included, and the company said it means “viewers can expect a faster, more customisable navigation experience … seamlessly navigate between apps and connected devices, receive recommendations and search thousands of shows across Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Kayo, Foxtel, Stan iView, Freeview Plus …”

Gamers have been considered, with Game Mode Pro (144Hz) employing low-latency MEMC technology “for ultra-smooth gameplay”.

“Simply plug in a next-gen gaming console to activate the essential features required and follow the on-screen Game Bar,” Hisense said.

The Hisense 110UX is now available at www.hisense.com.au, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman and Bing Lee.