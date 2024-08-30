Hisense OLED TV Hits 1,000 Nits, Up From 900

Hisense’s new OLED TV – the A85N – will come in 55-inch and 65-inch models.

The successor to the A85K, the new range will be available in coming days in Germany, followed by the rest of Europe. As for other territories, we will have to wait and see.

“Despite its focus on mini-LED LCDs, Hisense continues to offer superior OLED TVs,” says flatpanelsHD. “This year’s A85N features an upgraded WOLED panel, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.”

The site described the OLED expansion as “noteworthy as Hisense is a founding member of the QLED alliance, which was established in 2017 as a front against OLED technology. Hisense has since switched its marketing focus to ‘miniLED’, which – like ‘QLED’ – relies on traditional LCD panels.”

The Hisense A85N is built on the 2024 WOLED panel from LG Display.

Hisense says at peak brightness it delivers 1000 nits. Flatpanels HD said it was “a claim we are inclined to believe since the LG C4 reaches 1100 nits”.

Tom’s Guide agreed: “Hisense claims the A85N can hit a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which LG’s C4 can deliver quite well – in our tests, the C4 showed as much as 1148 nits in a 10% window in standard mode”.

The A85K had a max of 900 nits.

The A85N will be available in early September, with the 55-inch priced at 1,600 euros (A$2,600) and the 65-inch at 2,200 euros (A$3,570).

You can see Hisense TVs currently available in Australia at The Good Guys here and JB Hi Fi here.