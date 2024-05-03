Hisense Reveals New Super Bright MiniLED TV

After unveiling a new UST projector last month, Hisense has announced another premium miniLED TV – the U9N – which is set to come with a max brightness of 5,000nits.

Back in January, at CES 2024, the company unveiled four miniLED TVs, including the 110UX and 98UX, and the U8N.

The U9N is unique because, according to Hisense, it’s part of the standard ULED line, but includes features from the “ultra-premium” ULED X line, making it the top offering from Hisense’s 2024 ULED series.

The new model is available in both 75-inch and 85-inch variants. It also features included Hi-View Engine X for picture processing, as well as a miniLED backlight which can achieve up to 5,300 local dimming zones.

Hisense’s Hi-View Engine X chipset uses AI picture processing, 16bit AI miniLED light management, and visual processing, able to articulate up to 65,536 levels of brightness.

Additionally, the device is equipped with a quantum dot LCD panel and can support Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and HDR10+.

There’s also support for the Filmmaker Mode picture preset, and the screen in anti-glare.

Filmmaker Mode was designed to show an image that most closely matches the intent of the filmmaker.

It comes with an ultra-wide viewing angle function, set to improve the viewing of those sitting off-centre, and the audio setup includes a 4.1.2 channel Doly Atmos audio system with an 82W power output.

The TV also has the Google TV smart platform, Wi-Fi 6E, and the ATSC tuner for receiving digital TV channels.

It is also suitable for gaming with its native 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Vision gaming, a customisable Game Bar feature, and Auto Game Mode.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro helps fight screen tearing, stuttering, and latency, while Game Mode Pro is a built-in Hisense feature that improves responsiveness and performance.

The new Game Bar feature allows users to manage the TV’s gaming features.

The only pricing released for the Hisense U9N miniLED TV is U$2,999 (approx. A$4,559) for the 75-inch, and U$3,999 (approx. A$6,079) for the 85-inch.

The device will be available later this year, with an exact release date still to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the UST project unveiled last month by Hisense, the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema Projector, comes with 4K UHD resolution (via Pixel Shifting) as well as Hisense’s Light Processing Unit (LPU) and TriChroma triple-laser projector technology.

It can reach 110 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space and 3,000 lumens of brightness, and uses real-time Pro AI Algorithms to enhance brightness and eliminate noise.

It can project images from 80-150-inches and was reportedly designed for those who already have or plan to purchase their own screen.

The projector has built-in 50W front-firing Harman Kardon speakers, complete with Dolby Atmos capability, as well as support for the Google TV smart platform.

Hisense will release more specifications for the projector closer to the availability date.