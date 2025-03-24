Hisense Unveils AX5140Q Sound System with Wireless Surround Speakers

Hisense has announced its latest home theatre innovation, the AX5140Q Sound System, a budget-friendly 5.1.4-channel soundbar system featuring wireless surround speakers and integration with select Hisense TV speakers.

Priced at $399, the AX5140Q utilises Hisense’s ‘Hi-Concerto’ technology, which synchronises with compatible Hisense TV speakers instead of disabling them, creating a broader and more immersive soundstage.

While a complete list of compatible TVs has not been disclosed, Hisense claims this integration enhances depth, spatial audio effects, and dialogue clarity.

The system includes a soundbar, a 6.5-inch subwoofer for deep bass, and two wireless satellite speakers that eliminate the need for extensive wiring.

It houses 13 speakers in total, including four up-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos surround sound.

A new room correction feature analyses acoustics and optimises output for different spaces.

Additional features include an HDMI input, 4K 60Hz passthrough, Bluetooth 5.3, and EzPlay compatibility for seamless device connectivity.

The AX5140Q Sound System will be available this summer at Hisense retailers and through the Hisense Shop.