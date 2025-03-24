Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open-Back Headphones for Immersive Audio

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Sennheiser has introduced the HD 550, an open-back headphone designed for audiophiles and gamers seeking clarity, comfort, and an immersive listening experience.

Featuring a custom 38mm transducer engineered in Sennheiser’s Ireland facility, the HD 550 delivers a frequency range of 6 Hz to 39.5 kHz with less than 0.2% total harmonic distortion.

With a 150-ohm impedance, it is compatible with a range of audio equipment, including the Sennheiser HDV 820 amplifier.

The open-back design, enhanced by an acoustic mesh, improves airflow and widens the soundstage, while angled drivers create a more natural listening position.

sennheiser hd 550 ft Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio

Klaus Hanselmann, Sennheiser’s Audiophile Product Manager, describes the model as a balance of detail and comfort, emphasising its accurate sound reproduction, deep bass, and lightweight fit for extended listening sessions.

Weighing 237 grams, the HD 550 features ventilated metal mesh ear-cups, a low clamp force, and a textured headband for durability.

Gamers can benefit from precise spatial audio, while music enthusiasts can enjoy neutral mids and detailed transients.

The modular design allows users to replace cables and ear-pads, and the package includes a 1.8-metre cable with 3.5mm and 6.35mm adapters.

Optional balanced or microphone-compatible cables are available separately.

The HD 550 is available for pre-order now, with shipments beginning in the first week of April.

Pricing starts at $299.95 USD.

This launch follows Sennheiser’s recent release of the HD 505, another open-back model featuring a 120-ohm transducer and a 12-38,500 Hz frequency range, priced at $249.95 USD.

Haier 728x90 1 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
Litheaudio 728x90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
hitachi banner 728x90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
728x90 we see oled CN Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
728x90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
NOT A FIRE SALE 2025 Banner 728x90px Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
728 x 90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
denon perl white 728x90 1 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
Westan 728x90px Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
728x90 Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open Back Headphones for Immersive Audio
Previous Post

Hisense Unveils AX5140Q Sound System with Wireless Surround Speakers

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) to Feature Unique Wood Edition, Leak Reveals

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aus Gov Will Pay Users To Lower Energy Use

Belkin’s SoundForm Earbuds Offer ENC And Multipoint Connectivity

Secret Chinese Code That Sends Information Back To China Found On Huawei and ZTE Phones