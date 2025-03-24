Sennheiser Launches HD 550 Open-Back Headphones for Immersive Audio

Sennheiser has introduced the HD 550, an open-back headphone designed for audiophiles and gamers seeking clarity, comfort, and an immersive listening experience.

Featuring a custom 38mm transducer engineered in Sennheiser’s Ireland facility, the HD 550 delivers a frequency range of 6 Hz to 39.5 kHz with less than 0.2% total harmonic distortion.

With a 150-ohm impedance, it is compatible with a range of audio equipment, including the Sennheiser HDV 820 amplifier.

The open-back design, enhanced by an acoustic mesh, improves airflow and widens the soundstage, while angled drivers create a more natural listening position.

Klaus Hanselmann, Sennheiser’s Audiophile Product Manager, describes the model as a balance of detail and comfort, emphasising its accurate sound reproduction, deep bass, and lightweight fit for extended listening sessions.

Weighing 237 grams, the HD 550 features ventilated metal mesh ear-cups, a low clamp force, and a textured headband for durability.

Gamers can benefit from precise spatial audio, while music enthusiasts can enjoy neutral mids and detailed transients.

The modular design allows users to replace cables and ear-pads, and the package includes a 1.8-metre cable with 3.5mm and 6.35mm adapters.

Optional balanced or microphone-compatible cables are available separately.

The HD 550 is available for pre-order now, with shipments beginning in the first week of April.

Pricing starts at $299.95 USD.

This launch follows Sennheiser’s recent release of the HD 505, another open-back model featuring a 120-ohm transducer and a 12-38,500 Hz frequency range, priced at $249.95 USD.