HMD Launch New Phone That Most Kids Could Hate

Struggling European phone brand HMD Global who lost access to the Nokia brand, has moved to try and sell devices that have built in features that give parents controls over social media, where kids can go and who their contacts are, the devices were released overnight at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The move that could alienate their future audience for devices, will see their new HMD Fusion X1’s operating system allows parents to block access to a multitude of services during school hours or at bedtime including which friends’ children are talking to, with users only able to access pre-approved contacts that they can call, users will also be tracked if they leave a designated safe areas.

The not so trendy devices for children or teenagers, is part of the Companies “Better Phone project” with security non-negotiable for kids given access to the device. Jean-Francois Baril, CEO and Chaiman of Human Mobile Devices in a press statement.

The HMD Fusion X1 debuts as the first smartphone in the company’s new family-oriented lineup with the Company that is struggling to sell devices in Australia now looking to charge a subscription to get access to the new security software.

Designed in collaboration with Xplora, the device operates with an Xplora subscription, which will cost parents $9.00 a month,

Instead of using Google’s free ‘Where is my Phone HMD is punting on parents paying for real-time location tracking at 20-second intervals, remote device management, emergency SOS, and low battery alerts.

As for the Fusion Xi the device, that could cost parents around $549. it has a 108MP AI-powered camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and face and fingerprint unlock which is also found in the new Samsung A Series device.

It is also splash-resistant with an IP54 rating, making it durable for everyday use.

For European soccer enthusiasts, HMD has partnered with FC Barcelona to launch the HMD Barça 3210 and HMD Barça Fusion.



The device glows under UV light, revealing player signatures and exclusive team-themed Easter eggs.

the device allows fans to wake up to motivational messages from Barça stars, adding a unique interactive experience.

It’s not known if the Company is trying to cut a deal with NRL or AFL teams in Australia.

The Company has also moved into the audio market with Amped Buds, the world’s first wireless earbuds featuring a reverse-charging case.

The 1,600mAh case magnetically powers compatible smartphones, ensuring users never run out of juice while on the move.

The earbuds pack Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for crystal-clear calls, and customizable EQ settings via a dedicated app.

HMD claims they will deliver up to 95 hours of playback time and come with an IPX4-rated case and IP54-certified earbuds for water and dust resistance.

Analysts claim that the market for basic feature phones is only a small fraction of the overall industry and shrinking. Some markets such as the USA and parts of Europe saw one of the steepest declines in sales of feature phones, decreasing 38% between 2023 and 2024, while western Europe saw an 11% drop, according to Counterpoint Research.