HMD Plans Final Run of Nokia Phones Before 2026 Split

HMD Global is set to mark the end of its era with Finnish brand Nokia before their licensing agreement expires next year by releasing a series of Nokia-branded feature phones throughout 2025.

According to reliable leaker @smashx_60, HMD is planning a final wave of reimagined classics, including the Nokia 3510 4G, Nokia 5710XA 4G (2025), Nokia 130 Music (2G), Nokia 150 Music (2G), and Nokia 8310 4G.

The devices, featuring physical buttons, are not designed to compete in the smartphone space and instead aim to cater to users looking for a minimalist, distraction-free experience.

The Nokia 5710XA stands out in the lineup, returning with its signature built-in wireless earbuds and dedicated music playback controls. First introduced in 2022, the upcoming 2025 model is expected to modernise slightly with a USB-C port, replacing the dated Micro USB standard.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 130 Music and 150 Music editions, which were recently launched in India under the HMD brand, will carry the Nokia name internationally.

Both feature 2.4-inch QVGA displays, 2W rear speakers, physical music keys, Bluetooth 5.0, and a removable 2,500mAh battery featuring up to 34 days of standby time. The 130 Music adds dual torch lights and UPI payment support, while the 150 Music throws in a rear camera and scan-to-pay functionality.

This slow farewell has been building for months. HMD effectively ceased Nokia smartphone production earlier this year, narrowing its mobile offering to a handful of feature phones. At the same time, the company has been shifting its focus to developing its own-brand devices under the ‘HMD’ name, distancing itself from Nokia’s legacy.

HMD also recently launched the Barbie Flip Phone, priced at A$145 at JB Hi-Fi. Featuring a bold hot pink exterior, the flip phone features a 2.8-inch display, UNISOC T107 chip, 64MB RAM, 128MB expandable storage, VGA camera, and a 1,450mAh battery. Running on S30+, it includes Barbie-themed apps like Malibu Snake and Meditation.

For collectors and fans of the Nokia name, 2025 could be the final opportunity to pick up a piece of mobile history.