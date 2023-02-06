HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops

HP has released two rugged laptops under “Fortis” for business customers and students with both ChromeOS and Windows users in mind.

The G3 J Chromebook and HP Pro Fortis have 11.6-inch touchscreen displays, but the Windows-based model has an optional HP Rechargeable Pen, making it easier for users to intuitively sketch and take notes.

The laptops have a bonded rubber trim to cushion against bumps and drops as well as a spill- and dust-resistant keyboard with mechanically fastened keys to prevent key removal.

Each laptop has a 5MP world-facing camera option and a 720p HD webcam for taking photos and videos.

The Chromebook is powered by the Intel Pentium N6000, with four cores and four threads but only goes up to 3.3GHz, while an Intel Processor N200 or N100 powers the Windows-based system.

RAM capacity is 8GB while a 64GB eMMC module maximises storage. It may be set up with 256GB SSD and up to 16GB of RAM.

2X USB Type-A ports, 1X USB Type-C port, 1X HDMI, 1X RJ45 Ethernet, and a headphone connector are all included in the HP Pro Fortis x360 G11 laptop.

The Chromebook variant, on the other hand, forgoes HDMI and RJ45 Ethernet in favour of a second USB Type-C connector.

The HP Fortis x360 11-inch G3 J Chromebook costs US$339, while the HP Pro Fortis x360 11-inch G11 costs US$479. Their local prices would be updated as soon as they are available.