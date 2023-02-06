HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops

News by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury Share
X

HP has released two rugged laptops under “Fortis” for business customers and students with both ChromeOS and Windows users in mind.

The G3 J Chromebook and HP Pro Fortis have 11.6-inch touchscreen displays, but the Windows-based model has an optional HP Rechargeable Pen, making it easier for users to intuitively sketch and take notes.

The laptops have a bonded rubber trim to cushion against bumps and drops as well as a spill- and dust-resistant keyboard with mechanically fastened keys to prevent key removal.

Each laptop has a 5MP world-facing camera option and a 720p HD webcam for taking photos and videos.

hp fortis HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops

The Chromebook is powered by the Intel Pentium N6000, with four cores and four threads but only goes up to 3.3GHz, while an Intel Processor N200 or N100 powers the Windows-based system.

RAM capacity is 8GB while a 64GB eMMC module maximises storage. It may be set up with 256GB SSD and up to 16GB of RAM.

2X USB Type-A ports, 1X USB Type-C port, 1X HDMI, 1X RJ45 Ethernet, and a headphone connector are all included in the HP Pro Fortis x360 G11 laptop.

The Chromebook variant, on the other hand, forgoes HDMI and RJ45 Ethernet in favour of a second USB Type-C connector.

The HP Fortis x360 11-inch G3 J Chromebook costs US$339, while the HP Pro Fortis x360 11-inch G11 costs US$479. Their local prices would be updated as soon as they are available.

channelnews728by90 Rega2 HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
728x90 1 HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
728x90 1 HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
Whatmough 728x90 HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
4Square clarity ad 1 HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
LARQ 728x90 1 HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
1 728x90 HP Unveils New Fortis Laptops
Previous Post

New All-In-One streamers From Cambridge Audio

REVIEW: TCL NXTPaper 10s Is A Beaut Budget Buy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Set To Release AR Headset
REVIEW: TCL 20 Pro 5G – Great Smartphone That Needs More Recognition
Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date