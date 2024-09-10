IFA 2024: Look Smart, Stay Vertical With New ScanWatch Nova

At first glance the forthcoming ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition, with its fluted bezel, sapphire glass face, analogue design, and gold and silver finishes, seems like the sort of timepiece you’d wear to a business meeting. 

But Withings, the company behind the Brilliant Edition, is about teaming time-telling with health-checking, and the two new watches – available in November – contain all manner of technologies aimed at keeping you vertical for longer.

The way Withings puts it, this smartwatch “combines durability with elegance”. It’s water-resistant up to 50 metres, has a 30-hour battery life, a five-link bracelet, and “delivers essential heart tracking features, notifications, messages, and information via its high-resolution OLED screen”. 

 

 

Withings App.

 

The bezel on the silver model is made of titanium, while the gold model comes with a bicolor wristband.

Withings says its “state-of-the-art health sensors … can perform powerful health scans, including a medical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG) for atrial fibrillation detection”. In four years it says more than two million episodes of atrial fibrillation have been detected using Withings devices.

ScanWatch Nova Brilliant uses heat flux sensors and “high-accuracy” temperature sensors to track body temperature fluctuations 24/7, “potentially indicating the onset of an illness and boosting your ability to manage performance and workout recovery”. 

Users can track their blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and monitor overnight breathing disturbances, Withings says: “Wake up to a Sleep Quality Score and detailed insights into sleep metrics, including phases, depth, duration, and interruptions, along with personalised improvement advice.”

ScanWatch Nova Brilliant will be available to purchase on withings.com from early November 2024 in the US, EU and UK, priced at US$588.95, €599,95 and £549.95, and from mid-November at selected retailers. With currency rates at the time of writing, this equates to an Australian price of between $885 and $1,080.

