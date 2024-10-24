JB Hi-Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Australian audio company BlueAnt has unveiled a new stylish over-ear headphone with ANC that is purpose-built to be your gym buddy.

The Pump X headphones feature a design that combines sweat resistance, a secure fit, and robust construction.

The company has included easily-swappable cushioned ear pads that come in both standard and cooling ear gels, in the box.

Screenshot 2024 10 24 094402 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones

 

The ear pads with the cooling gel have distinct layers, including memory foam, cooling gel and fabric.

Given that you are likely using this in high-intensity environments where you will break a sweat, BlueAnt says the ear pads can be replaced easily once they wear out.

The company claims 35dB of Active Noise Cancellation, as well as 34 hours play time (with the ANC on) and 58 hours of play time when the ANC is off.

The X Mode Audio option for intensity will allow the bass to really kick through the headphones. While the ANC will block out unwanted external noise, there is also a Transparency mode that allows you to hear some noises from your surroundings.

The headphones feature 40mm drivers and 4 mics, and the external surface of the cups over the ear can control the volume and play the music.

Screenshot 2024 10 24 094232 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones

The headphones come with a USB-C to USB-C cable and BlueAnt says that its rapid charging function allows the headphones to return four hours of play time with the ANC on after charging the device for just 10 minutes, while it can return six hours of play time with the ANC off after a similar 10-minute charging period.

With a folding design and a carry pouch, it is easy to travel with these headphones which have an IP54 rating making them sweatproof and splashproof.

The headphones are now available for pre-order at JB Hi-Fi for A$299 and are available in three colours: black, black/gold and white/gold.

728x90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Middleton 728x90px Product JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
728x90 Iconic JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Leaderboard 728x90 1 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
QUEEN 728x90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Haier 728x90 1 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Whatmough 728x90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Litheaudio 728x90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
728x90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Martin Logan 728 x 90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
hitachi banner 728x90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
728X90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
728x90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
HALLOWEEN 2024 Banner 728x90px JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px JB Hi Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones
Previous Post

Pure Expands On Classic DAB+ Series With $150 Mini

Sonos Ace Flops Massive Discounts Tipped As Retailers Try To Sell Out Stock

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

KEF Unveil New LCR Speaker
Take Your Music Streaming To New Heights With JBL Bluetooth Desktop Monitors
New Consumer Data Rules For Banking