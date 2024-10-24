JB Hi-Fi Range New BlueAnt Pump X Headphones

Australian audio company BlueAnt has unveiled a new stylish over-ear headphone with ANC that is purpose-built to be your gym buddy.

The Pump X headphones feature a design that combines sweat resistance, a secure fit, and robust construction.

The company has included easily-swappable cushioned ear pads that come in both standard and cooling ear gels, in the box.

The ear pads with the cooling gel have distinct layers, including memory foam, cooling gel and fabric.

Given that you are likely using this in high-intensity environments where you will break a sweat, BlueAnt says the ear pads can be replaced easily once they wear out.

The company claims 35dB of Active Noise Cancellation, as well as 34 hours play time (with the ANC on) and 58 hours of play time when the ANC is off.

The X Mode Audio option for intensity will allow the bass to really kick through the headphones. While the ANC will block out unwanted external noise, there is also a Transparency mode that allows you to hear some noises from your surroundings.

The headphones feature 40mm drivers and 4 mics, and the external surface of the cups over the ear can control the volume and play the music.

The headphones come with a USB-C to USB-C cable and BlueAnt says that its rapid charging function allows the headphones to return four hours of play time with the ANC on after charging the device for just 10 minutes, while it can return six hours of play time with the ANC off after a similar 10-minute charging period.

With a folding design and a carry pouch, it is easy to travel with these headphones which have an IP54 rating making them sweatproof and splashproof.

The headphones are now available for pre-order at JB Hi-Fi for A$299 and are available in three colours: black, black/gold and white/gold.