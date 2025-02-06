Jura To Bring C8 Compact Coffee Machine To Oz

Swiss manufacturer Jura is set to launch its new C8 automatic speciality coffee machine in Australia next month.

Competing within what Jura calls a ‘premium economy segment’, the machine has a selection of speciality beverages reduced to the four most popular classics: coffee, espresso, cappuccino and latte macchiato.

The bean-to-cup compact machine features a full-size brewing unit that boasts a holding capacity of 5-16 g.

A Professional Aroma Grinder allows you to optimise your flavour and extraction preferences.

It also has a Pulse Extraction Process which Jura says ensures every espresso is served to barista standards.

Jura’s fine foam technology comes into play when creating cappuccinos and latte macchiatos.

The C8 has a wave design and convex-concave front. An Easy Control Panel and buttons allow for intuitive operation.

The machine can be operated via smartphone or tablet using Wi-Fi Connect and the J.O.E. app, which also allows you to start the brewing process from your Apple Watch.

The milk container, available as an accessory and made from borosilicate glass, can be used for preparing cappuccinos and latte macchiatos.

The Jura C8 in piano black is available in Australia from the March 1, 2025, and will be priced at $1,999.

For those who’d like more options for their coffee, last year Jura brought its new edition E8 high-end bean-to-cup coffee machine to Australia which offers the choice of 17 coffee classics at the touch of a button. The Jura E8 is available in JB Hi-Fi for $2,299. The Jura Z10 meanwhile, available in JB Hi-Fi for $4,099, offers 32 speciality coffees including a cold brew.