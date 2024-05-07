JVC Unveils Four New High-End Projectors

After a more than two-year break, JVC has gone ahead and debuted new projectors.

The four newly unveiled models are the DLA-NZ900, DLA-RS4200, DLA-NZ800 and DLA-RS3200 – and all four have third-generation D-ILA optical systems.

The two NZ models are part of JVC’s Procision Series, while the RS models are a part of the Reference Series. The aesthetic differences between the two series are that the NZs have a silver ring around their lenses while the RSes have a gold ring. The NZ900 share similar specifications to the RS4200s, and the NZ800 come with similar specifications as the RS3200.

All four models have JVC’s proprietary BLU-Escent Laser Light engine, which combines with the new D-ILA optical design to deliver what JVC claims is a 1.5x higher native contrast ratio than its previous DLA-NZ9 model could achieve.

The DLA-NZ900/RS4200 reportedly have a native contrast ratio of 150,000:1, while the NZ800/RS3200 claim a ratio of 100,000:1.

The new D-ILA light engine has resulted in the NZ900 and RS4200 claiming 3,300 brightness peaks, while the NZ800 and RS3200 claim 2700 lumens.

Each projector uses JVC’s e-Shift system to create an 8K effect (JVC claims 8192×4320 pixels) by offsetting two 4K mages by a diagonal half pixel.

However, with 8K content in short supply at the moment there’s going to be limited use of that technology for now.

All four projectors are equipped with full-bandwidth 48Gbps HDMI ports so that they can take 8K/60Hz feeds. The projectors also support the HDMI 2.1 Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) feature – they will therefore automatically switch to low latency Game modes when a game source is detected.

Australia pricing and availability of these projectors haven’t yet been declared. Back in 2022, it announced its Precision DLA-NP5/Reference Series DLA-RS1100 with what it referred to as a “breakthrough price” of A$9,700. Will it repeat the feat of a “breakthrough price” with this new series?