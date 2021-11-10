Laser’s Affordable SmartHome Range Comes To Big W

Laser is bringing its SmartHome brand into Big W stores nationally, with reduced prices across the range, as well as a further 20 per cent of prices to entice customers to transform their homes into smart ones.

Laser and Big W are offering smart door bells for under $100, HD smart cameras for $39, and smart light bulbs for just $8.

“We have always been ‘laser’-focused on driving prices down in this category, and our range in Big W is testament to how far the smart home category has come in just a few short years,” says Chris Lau, Managing Director of Laser Co.

“Not long ago a single smart light bulb would have cost upwards of $40 each, and we can now offer Australian families far more value such that they are essentially not paying any extra to ‘go smart’. In fact these days you can get a wide combination of smart products and create a true smart home by bundling light bulbs, power plugs and maybe even a smart security camera for under $100.”

All SmartHome products are compatible with Amazon Alexa, and a Certified Google partner.

RANGE HIGHLIGHTS

Laser Smart 10W WHITE Smart Bulb – RRP $10, Sale Price $8

Laser Smart 10W RGB Smart Bulb – RRP $15, Sale Price $12

Laser Smart G80 Filament Bulb Amber – RRP $24 (new RRP $20), Sale Price $16

Laser Smart 2m LED Strip Light with USB Connector – RRP $29, Sale Price $23.20

Laser Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Dual USB and Power Monitor – RRP $29, Sale Price $19

Laser Smart Full HD Camera – RRP $49, Sale Price $39.20

Laser Smart Full HD Video Door Bell White – RRP $149, Sale Price $99