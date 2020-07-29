Renowned tech leaker, Evan Blass, has released images of what is deemed to be the next foldable Motorola Razr, featuring 5G-support and a sleeker design.

The news comes as the foldable smartphone market continues to grow, with new launches from the likes of Samsung’s Z Flip 5G last week.

The revamped Motorola Razr is tipped to be marketed as the Motorola Razr (2020), and launch later this year.

Like its predecessor, the new handset pays homage to the iconic retro Razr, however, adds several design tweaks for a more sleek feel.

Leaked images reveal what appears to be a larger internal display, courtesy of thinner bezels and an extension of the top panel to the top of the phone.

Motorola has reportedly also axed the capacitive fingerprint scanner, in lieu of an in-display reader or side-mounted button reader.

The Razr 5G is rumoured to harness either the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chipset – resulting in a higher retail price point – or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765.

Battery upgrades are also tipped to accompany the new device, which was deemed a sore point for its predecessor.

Pricing for the new Motorola Razr 5G is rumoured to be around the US$1,400 mark, however, some commentators speculate it may try to undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

In Australia, the current Motorola Razr retails for $2,199, similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.