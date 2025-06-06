Nothing Confirms July 1st Launch Date for First Over-Ear Headphones Alongside Phone (3) Flagship

British technology company Nothing has officially confirmed it will unveil its first-ever over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1), on July 1st during a special London event that will also introduce the flagship Nothing Phone (3).

The announcement marks Nothing’s entry into a new product category after five years of focusing primarily on smartphones and wireless earbuds.

CEO Carl Pei revealed the launch date during the SXSW London showcase while discussing the company’s future expansion plans.

The London event is scheduled for 6 PM local time, corresponding to 3 AM in Sydney, 10 AM in Los Angeles, 1 PM in New York, 7 PM in Central Europe, and 10:30 PM in India.

The simultaneous launch of both products represents Nothing’s most significant product announcement since the company’s founding.

Nothing has partnered with KEF, the renowned British audio manufacturer, to develop the over-ear headphones, suggesting a focus on premium sound quality.

The collaboration follows Nothing’s previous announcement about working with KEF on multiple new audio products, indicating a strategic partnership beyond this single release.

The Nothing Headphone (1) will likely feature the company’s signature transparent design aesthetic, building on the visual appeal that has distinguished its wireless earbuds in the competitive audio market.

Nothing has built its reputation on offering competitively priced products with distinctive styling, including the transparent design trend it helped popularise in wireless earbuds.

While specific features, pricing, and design details remain undisclosed, recent rumours suggest the headphones may retail for US$299 with a potential September release date, though Nothing has not confirmed these details.

The company’s track record with products like the Nothing Ear (2) and budget-focused CMF sub-brand suggests the over-ear headphones will target competitive pricing while offering strong feature sets.

The expansion into over-ear headphones represents Nothing’s continued diversification beyond smartphones, where it has established itself with devices like the Nothing Phone (1) and upcoming Phone (3).

The company has previously released various wireless earbuds under both its main brand and CMF sub-brand, along with casual wear merchandise.

Nothing’s entry into the over-ear headphone market positions the company to compete against established players like Sony and Apple, leveraging its design philosophy and KEF’s audio expertise to differentiate its offering.

The simultaneous launch with the Phone (3) flagship smartphone suggests potential ecosystem integration between the devices.

The July 1st event will provide complete details about features, pricing, availability, and whether the headphones will include ecosystem-specific features that have characterised some of Nothing’s previous audio products.