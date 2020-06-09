Sony may have inadvertently leaked the date of its PlayStation 5 ‘The Future of Gaming’ Event, with reports suggesting it could happen as soon as this week.

The news comes after Sony cancelled its PlayStation event slated for June 4 in solidarity of recent racial protests in the US.

The event was tipped to showcase several game titles which would release alongside the new PlayStation 5 this year, whilst potentially offering a peek at the new console prior to official launch.

According to Digital Trends, Sony reportedly published a video ad on Twitch promotion a PS5 event scheduled for June 11, discovered by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.

The video was said to feature a rotating PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, with notes it would stream the event on Sony’s PlayStation 5 website.

The news comes after Sony reportedly confirmed it was on track to release the PlayStation 5 for this holiday season, however, opting to produce fewer units in the first year following the economic impact of COVID19.

Commentators claim the next-generation console’s price-tag could deter budget-conscious consumers amid recovering economies.

Sony revealed the PS5’s ‘DualSense’ controller in an April blog post, advising it had begun shipping the device to developers to integrate new features in coming games.

The new DualSense controller with Tempest 3D AudioTech pledges to deliver a new immersive feeling to players.