Acer’s 2020 Asia Pacific Predator League, originally scheduled to be held in the Philippines in February 2020, has now been postponed to the Spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the gaming tournament.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we made the decision to move the competition to Spring 2021 for the safety and best interests of the tournament’s competitors, fans, spectators, and staff,” said Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations.

The same teams that qualified from the local preliminary competitions held in October 2019 will compete in the Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/2021, competing for a prize pool of US$400,000. A total of 17 regions, including Australia, entered these local qualifier competitions.

Updates on the Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/2021 will be published on Acer’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter).

“The postponement of the Asia Pacific Predator League, instead of a cancellation, demonstrates Acer’s commitment to the gaming community,” said Hou.