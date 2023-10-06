Leica To Release New Instant Film Camera After 7 Years

It’s been almost a decade since the last Leica Sofort instant film camera was released but that’s all about to change with their new Leica Sofort 2 camera, which will be available from November 9th 2023.
The camera transforms from a fully instant camera to a hybrid instant camera and it can snap pictures with a 1/5 inch digital sensor, and the user can choose the photos they want to print. There is also an option of printing out photos taken with a smartphone.
It also comes with USB-C support, some extra features and design updates. These features include multiple lenses and a lever that is pulled to print photos. There are also two new colours, red and black.
It looks like Leica is attempting to challenge FujiFilm’s Instax Mini Evo which is a top instant camera and is cheaper. Yes, the Australian price of the upcoming Leica camera is yet to be announced, however the original version costs $399.00 AUD, whereas FujiFilm’s Instax Mini Evo costs $299.00 AUD.
FujiFilm’s camera is also a hybrid instant film camera that allows users to print what photos they want, as well as printing from a smartphone. The Leica Sofort 2 has a lever that prints, and comes with 10 film effects and a macro mode for close-ups.
Unlike FujiFilm’s camera, the Leica Sofort 2 can also print photos taken with other Leica cameras, as these are stored on the companion app FOTOS. All the user has to do is transfer them to the Sofort 2 through the app to print. FujiFilm’s camera also lacks USB-C support, and doesn’t have ten lenses.
The Leica Sofort 2 has a modern, minimalist look with a menu structure and button layout. The FujiFilm Mini Evo is retro-inspired, and looks like older, traditional cameras. It also only comes in black and brown.
Without knowing the full effect of the Leica Sofort 2, a full comparison is impossible until it’s released. But will it be worth the extra money, or is FujiFilm the way to go?
