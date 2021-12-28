LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair

LG by David Richards Share
X

LG Electronics are making gaming and watching movies and TV even more fun, and painless, with this very cool new massage media chair with a built-in curved OLED TV. The reciner chair isn’t only positioned for comfort, it massages your feet, arms, legs and back while you enjoy brilliant OLED images.

Rolling out at CES 2022, where they will be giving 15-minute demos, one of the only downsides of the new device is that users are kept mostly immobile.

During a massage, your arms and legs are half-enveloped inside cushions, so there’s not much to do other than slowly and peacefully fall asleep.

Leaderboard 728x90 LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
728 x 90 LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
3047 Audio 4Square LG XBOOM 360 728x90 LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
ARL0447 Arlo Cash Back Promo Nov 21 Web Banner 728x90px 300dpi V3 AU scaled LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
ALOGIC 728x90 1 LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
728x90 LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
XMAS Gemini Aqipa 4SQM Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90px ANZ LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
4Squre Ads 02 728x90 1 LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
728x90 Leaderboard UNIFI LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair
Previous Post

New Improved Motorola Razr 5G Set For Release

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Android Co-Creator's Essential Phone Now Available to Order
HP Recalls Batteries Over Fire Risk
Apple MacBook Pro Recalled Over Fire Risk