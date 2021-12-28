LG Combines OLED TV With Massage Chair

LG Electronics are making gaming and watching movies and TV even more fun, and painless, with this very cool new massage media chair with a built-in curved OLED TV. The reciner chair isn’t only positioned for comfort, it massages your feet, arms, legs and back while you enjoy brilliant OLED images.

Rolling out at CES 2022, where they will be giving 15-minute demos, one of the only downsides of the new device is that users are kept mostly immobile.

During a massage, your arms and legs are half-enveloped inside cushions, so there’s not much to do other than slowly and peacefully fall asleep.