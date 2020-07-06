LG Electronics is expanding its PuriCare line-up of air purifiers, though when and if these products will be rolled out in Australia has not yet been confirmed.

“LG’s 2020 lineup of PuriCare air purifiers was designed to provide consumers world over with clean, healthy air whenever and wherever they need it,” said Dan Song, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

“With today’s heightened awareness of the importance of clean, fresh air, consumers will look to LG to provide trustworthy, credible solutions for their families and I’m confident we are up to the challenge.”

LG PuriCare 360°, which is the brand’s flagship consumer model, has a 360° fan design that effectively refreshes air across large areas. It also has the Clean Booster feature, which when powered on rises and rotates to distribute filtered air throughout the entire room.

Meanwhile, LG PuriCare Air Purifier Pet has a photocatalytic deodorisation filter to eliminate unpleasant odours (such as pet odours). It is also better at collecting dust and stubborn strands of fur and hair.

While the LG PuriCare 360° and PuriCare Mini are now available in Asia, North America and the Middle East.

In June LG also launched the LG TONE HBS-FN6 true wireless earbuds, which come in a case that promises to eliminate 99.9% of E. coli and S. aureus from the earbuds’ silicone ear gel and inner mesh.