LG Smart TV Users Receive 3-Month Free Trial for Apple Music

LG Electronics has confirmed that LG Smart TVs, including OLED models and QNED models with Dolby Atmos, will receive support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos from Apple Music.

Starting this week, LG is offering three months of Apple Music free to LG Smart TV users worldwide. The three-month free trial is available within the Apple Music app of compatible LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later) running webOS 4.0 and higher, as well as lifestyle screen models StanbyME, StanbyME Go and MyView Smart Monitor.

Apple Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is available on LG OLED TV models launched from 2018 to 2024 and QNED TV models Q90T and above.

Songs and albums available in Dolby Atmos are labelled as such on Apple Music with a badge on the album’s detail page. Apple Music automatically plays Dolby Atmos tracks on compatible LG Smart TVs. Even on LG Smart TVs not supported by Dolby Atmos, users can still enjoy Dolby Atmos by connecting to a Dolby Atmos LG soundbar. When the TVs are paired with the Dolby Atmos-enabled LG soundbar, the volume is automatically adjusted when listening to Dolby Atmos tracks, on account of a loudness normalization algorithm.

LG Smart TVs can also directly connect to Apple AirPod or other Apple devices via Bluetooth to enjoy Dolby Atmos.

“The introduction of Dolby Atmos through Apple Music on LG TVs transforms how we listen to music on the big screen,” said Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG is dedicated to elevating the content streaming experience for music enthusiasts around the world, and we will continue to offer easy access to and great music experience across devices.”