Logitech Unveils New Portable Keyboard

Logitech has revealed its latest marvel, the Keys-To Go 2, which is an ultra-portable wireless keyboard that has been designed for use with tablets, mobiles, and laptops.

It comes with a built-in cover for protection against damage and spills and is slim and lightweight for easy packing and going.

This device is multi-OS compatible and can be used with any device, at any location, at any time.

It’s available in Lilac, Pale Grey, and Graphite and features scissor keys for comfort and efficiency.

It can connect via Bluetooth with up to three devices via the Easy-Switch keys, and comes in two different layouts, Universal (Android, ChromeOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS, and MacOS) or a dedicated Apple layout (iPadOS, iOS and macOS).

The Keys-To-Go 2 have been designed using certified post-consumer recycled plastic from old consumer electronics, 36 per cent for the Pale Grey and Graphite options, and 33 per cent for the Lilac option.

The aluminium in the top case has been made with renewable energy instead of fossil fuels, and the paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

The Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 will be available in Australia before the end of the month, from the official Logitech website for A$129.95.

General Manager of Mobile Solutions and Partnerships at Logitech, Joseph Mingori said, “In today’s fast-paced world, staying productive while on-the-go is essential. We understand the challenges that mobile professionals face and their desire to find solutions that allow them to carry less and do more from anywhere. Keys-To-Go 2 is a highly-personal device that creates an ideal workspace, wherever your workspace may be.”