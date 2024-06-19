Nintendo To Release New Games Later This Year

Nintendo is gearing up to release several new games, set to arrive on the Switch console later this year, prior to the expected launch of a new console in 2025.

A presentation by the Japanese company revealed a new role-playing game ‘Mario & Luigi: Brothership’ will arrive on November 7, and the upcoming ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’ game will arrive on September 26.

This new Legend of Zelda game will follow the adventures of Princess Zelda rather than the familiar hero Link. You can read more about this game here.

Additionally, the company revealed the upcoming ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond,’ which was first announced back in 2017, will be arriving in 2025, hinting it could be available for both the current Switch and the upcoming successor.

Other announcements to come out of the Nintendo Direct event noted remakes and conversions of older games.

This suggests the company is placing all its focus on the upcoming console, which will reportedly be unveiled during Nintendo’s current fiscal year, ending in March 2025.