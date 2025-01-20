Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Is it a gimmick that will go the way of the briefly popular but always hugely uncool synth guitar? 

Or a revolutionary musical instrument that will change the way we think about the axe?

Guitarists around the world will ultimately make the call on high-tech German luthier Robin Stummvoll’s new Verso Sine guitar. But for now business is thriving.

Stummvoll crafts his guitars in a workshop in the German city Kassel.  

“I personally hand-select each piece of wood, ensuring the instrument is crafted to last a lifetime,” he said. “Only native German woods are used, carefully stored and dried for years, sometimes decades.”

Verso Sine 1 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
Verso Sine guitar.

He said the guitar necks are finished with a durable, thin resin coat, rubbed in and followed by layers of natural oils “for a smooth, organic feel”.

The solid ash body is coated with traditional linseed oil paint.

So what makes the solid body Verso Sine so different from your traditional six-string electric guitar? First, it comes in six or seven-string varieties. 

But the real innovation comes in the “Sine Pad”, a flat piece of powder-coated steel that sits, slightly raised, over the body of the guitar.

The spring-loaded Sine Pad can be pushed down, altering the pickup to string distance, thus allowing volume shifts, “enabling a mechanical, expressive swell or tremolo effect”.  

“Pressing the Sine Pad is a deeply satisfying and natural gesture, offering a whole new perspective on the instrument,” Stummvoll said. He described the guitar as “visionary and creative, simplistic yet avant-garde”.

A video shows the guitar in action. On the surface, the Verso Sine seems to be able to take on the duties of volume control, a whammy bar and a few pedals, and create a fuller, airy sound that could be useful in creating synth-sounding pads for ambient music. 

 

Verso Sine 4 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
Verso Sine guitar.

An optional add-on for “pedal nerds, synth geeks, and producers” is developed with Lehle. The Lehle Expression is described as a “compact module [using] a wear-free magnetic hall sensor to measure the distance to the Sine Pad”.

“This generates a control signal that can be used in four ways:

  • Expression – two expression outputs allow you to control two pedals (or synths) with expression capabilities;
  • USB Midi – Control any parameter in your DAW by connecting via a USB-B;
  • Control Voltage – Control your analog synths that accept CV.
  • Switch – It can switch your amp or pedal using an internal relay.”

There are various price points depending on the specs. We filled out a form for a left-handed seven string with the Lehle Expression – 3,390 euros (A$5,600).

Orders for 2025 are now closed, Stummvoll said, but he is accepting orders for 2026.

Litheaudio 728x90 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
denon perl white 728x90 1 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
728x90 we see oled CN Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
728x90 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
BACK2SCHOOL 2025 Banner 728x90px Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
728 x 90 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
728x90 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
hitachi banner 728x90 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
Haier 728x90 1 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
Westan 728x90px Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany
Previous Post

EXCLUSIVE:Loewe Snubs LG Claiming They Will Never Capture & Sell Customer Data After Moving To Samsung OS

Specs Tipped For Galaxy Tab S10 FE & Tab Active5 Pro

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New OLED Steam Deck Coming
Qualcomm Reveals Latest Tech In ‘What’s Next in 5G’
Technics' New-Gen Audio Player Covers All Bases