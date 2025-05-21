Marantz Expands Reference Series with AV 20 and AMP 20 Launch

Premium audio brand Marantz has unveiled two new high-performance additions to its reference range: the AV 20 AV Preamplifier and AMP 20 Power Amplifier.

Priced at A$9,990 each, the products are designed to complement Marantz’s flagship AV 10 and AMP 10 components, as well as the CINEMA 30 AVR.

Like their predecessors, the new models are handcrafted in Japan and tuned by Marantz Sound Masters.

Featuring Marantz’s iconic “porthole” display, the AV 20 features a copper-layered chassis and aluminium remote with backlit buttons.

Inside, it’s powered by a SHARC dual-core DSP chipset and 32-bit DACs, enabling decoding of high-resolution formats including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced, and AURO-3D.

marantz av20 amp20 stack front Marantz Expands Reference Series with AV 20 and AMP 20 Launch

With 13.4 channel processing and Audyssey MultEQ XT32 room calibration included, the AV 20 is tailored for immersive setups.

It also supports Dirac Live Room Correction and Dirac Live Bass Control – with a future firmware update unlocking Dirac’s Active Room Treatment technology for advanced sonic tuning.

Connectivity is comprehensive with seven HDMI 2.1 inputs (8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz support), three HDMI outputs, plus HEOS multi-room streaming, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Roon Ready, and compatibility with Spotify, TIDAL, and Qobuz.

Paired with the AV 20, the AMP 20 offers 12 channels at 200W each (8 ohms), or six 400W channels in bridged mode.

The AV 20 and AMP 20 offer great quality and power, making them solid choices for anyone serious about their home cinema sound.

