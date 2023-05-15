Mobile Plan Prices Hiked By Telstra

Telstra has raised the prices of its post-paid mobile plans by 7 per cent, after announcing it will raise pre-paid pricing in July.

The hike will see pricing rise by approximately $4 per month for post-paid mobile plans, with the cheapest tier, 40GB for $58 per month, rising to $62 per month.

“Price may increase by CPI annually in July,” the Telstra website explains.

Telstra announced earlier this month that it would also be hiking pre-paid costs by as much as 20 per cent for some products: from July, a $10 prepaid card will now cost $12, the $30 tier is now $35, $40 jumps to $45, and $60 worth of credit will now be priced at $65.

Telstra acknowledged that “any price rise is hard” and “a range of factors” has resulted in the increase.

“Maintaining both the affordability of our services and our ability to continue investing is a tough balancing act, and one that we feel the weight of given how important connectivity is,” a company spokesman said.

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady told The Australian in February that “the changes we have made in recent years to remove lock-in contracts and move to a multi-brand strategy mean we can continue to provide customers with flexibility and options to ensure they can choose plans they can afford.”