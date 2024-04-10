More Specifications Leaked For Google Pixel 8a

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
The upcoming Google Pixel 8a has appeared in various leaks recently, including a specification sheet. Google itself, may have also revealed the Pixel 8a in an advertisement.

Now, some renders have been leaked, which showcase the back and front of the colour, tipped to be called Obsidian.

The back side shot shows a camera ‘visor’ going from one side of the frame to the other, with two sensors and a circular LED flash array.

There’s minimal G branding, and nothing else.

Screenshot 2024 04 10 085142 More Specifications Leaked For Google Pixel 8a

For the front shot, the screen’s bezels appear quite large, especially the chin. The corners are also more rounded compared with predecessors.

Apart from the Obsidian colour revealed in the renders, the other colours tipped are Porcelain and Bay, which are white and blue.

Claims suggest the smartphone will be powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, and have a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED screen.

Additionally, it’s expected to have 128 / 256GB storage, a 64MP main camera, complete with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery, that will support 27W wired charging.

