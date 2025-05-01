Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out

Motorola is officially bringing its highly anticipated Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra foldable smartphones to Australia. The launch was initially expected in mid-May following their global debut late last month, but according to Motorola’s local PR agency this timing has now changed, with no explanation given.

The new lineup, shaping up to be serious alternatives to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series, marks a big step forward in foldable tech. Motorala’s series combines cutting-edge hardware with AI-powered smarts and luxury materials which have never before seen on smartphones.

The Razr 60 Ultra, which leads the lineup, uses Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor, up to 16GB RAM, and a 7-inch 1.5K LTPO pOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,000 nits – making it one of the brightest foldables on the market.

Its external 4-inch QuickView screen also features a high refresh rate and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

The standard Razr 60 offers a more budget-conscious option, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400X and equipped with a 6.96-inch foldable display and 3.63-inch cover screen. It still maintains flagship design cues, such as Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Pantone-certified colour finishes.

Both devices come equipped with Motorola’s revamped Moto AI suite, featuring tools like “Catch Me Up” for summarising missed notifications, “Pay Attention” for call highlights, and “Remember This” for contextual reminders.

The Ultra model also debuts a physical AI Key, giving users instant access to AI features. In tent or stand mode, users can engage with the phone hands-free using gaze and voice commands.

The Razr 60 Ultra packs a triple 50MP camera setup – wide, ultra-wide, and front-facing – while the Razr 60 includes a 50MP main and 13MP ultra-wide/macro combo. Both models support 4K video and enhanced photo processing powered by AI.

Battery life has been boosted across the board, with the Ultra featuring a 4700mAh battery and 68W wired charging, plus 30W wireless. The standard Razr 60 isn’t far behind, with a 4500mAh cell and 30W/15W charging combo.

For the first time, Motorola is incorporating premium materials into its foldables. The Razr 60 Ultra features an Alcantara finish – typically used in luxury vehicles and high-end tech gear – as well as FSC-certified real wood options. The hinge has also been redesigned using titanium for greater durability and smoothness, and both devices carry an IP48 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Razr 60 series will be available in Australia from May 15 through major retailers and carriers. Pre-orders open May 7. Australian pricing is expected to align closely with UK and US pricing tiers with the Razr 60 Ultra: priced at A$2,199 and the Razr 60 at A$1,199.

Motorola has not yet confirmed whether the US-exclusive Razr+ (2025) – a variant with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and 50MP telephoto lens – will make its way to Australia.