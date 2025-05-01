Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out

News, Latest News, News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Motorola is officially bringing its highly anticipated Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra foldable smartphones to Australia. The launch was initially expected in mid-May following their global debut late last month, but according to Motorola’s local PR agency this timing has now changed, with no explanation given.

The new lineup, shaping up to be serious alternatives to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series, marks a big step forward in foldable tech. Motorala’s series combines cutting-edge hardware with AI-powered smarts and luxury materials which have never before seen on smartphones.

The Razr 60 Ultra, which leads the lineup, uses Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor, up to 16GB RAM, and a 7-inch 1.5K LTPO pOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,000 nits – making it one of the brightest foldables on the market.

Its external 4-inch QuickView screen also features a high refresh rate and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

Motorola razr 60 ultra 001 768x480 1 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out

The standard Razr 60 offers a more budget-conscious option, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400X and equipped with a 6.96-inch foldable display and 3.63-inch cover screen. It still maintains flagship design cues, such as Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Pantone-certified colour finishes.

Both devices come equipped with Motorola’s revamped Moto AI suite, featuring tools like “Catch Me Up” for summarising missed notifications, “Pay Attention” for call highlights, and “Remember This” for contextual reminders.

The Ultra model also debuts a physical AI Key, giving users instant access to AI features. In tent or stand mode, users can engage with the phone hands-free using gaze and voice commands.

Motorola razr 60 ultra review 04 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out

The Razr 60 Ultra packs a triple 50MP camera setup – wide, ultra-wide, and front-facing – while the Razr 60 includes a 50MP main and 13MP ultra-wide/macro combo. Both models support 4K video and enhanced photo processing powered by AI.

Battery life has been boosted across the board, with the Ultra featuring a 4700mAh battery and 68W wired charging, plus 30W wireless. The standard Razr 60 isn’t far behind, with a 4500mAh cell and 30W/15W charging combo.

Motorola razr 60 ultra 02 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out

For the first time, Motorola is incorporating premium materials into its foldables. The Razr 60 Ultra features an Alcantara finish – typically used in luxury vehicles and high-end tech gear – as well as FSC-certified real wood options. The hinge has also been redesigned using titanium for greater durability and smoothness, and both devices carry an IP48 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Razr 60 series will be available in Australia from May 15 through major retailers and carriers. Pre-orders open May 7. Australian pricing is expected to align closely with UK and US pricing tiers with the Razr 60 Ultra: priced at A$2,199 and the Razr 60 at A$1,199.

Motorola has not yet confirmed whether the US-exclusive Razr+ (2025) – a variant with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and 50MP telephoto lens – will make its way to Australia.

728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
hitachi banner 728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Litheaudio 728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Marshall 728x90 1 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Westan 728x90px Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Motorola Razr 60 Series OZ Launch Delayed Despite Global Roll Out
Previous Post

Amazon Expands eero Wi-Fi 7 Range in Australia with New Affordable and Pro Models

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Amazon Announce New Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite

The New $50 Echo Buds From Amazon

Apple Pushes Into Oral Health With AI Toothbrush