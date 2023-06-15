Motorola Starts Foldable War With $430 Bose Buds Deal On New Razr

The foldable smartphone has kicked off even before Samsung has rolled out their new 2023 models.

Earlier today Motorola rolled out a pre order deal with consumers offered a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds which have a recommended retail value of $430 on the all-new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra which is retailing for $1,499.

In comparison the old Samsung Flip 4 with 256Mb of memory is selling for $1148. This is set to be replaced with a new model in August.

This deal makes the Motorola 40 the most affordable foldable phone to launch in Australia, with the entry level model selling for only $999.Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5 Motorola Starts Foldable War With $430 Bose Buds Deal On New Razr

Analysts claim that it will be interesting as to whether Samsung takes it up to Motorola when they launch their new models in July.

The 2022 Razr launched at $1,499, now Motorola is throwing in a pair of premium earbuds in an effort to lure customers into the Razr foldable which comes with dual screens and a one-on-one ratio for the front screen on the Ultra model.

The Razr 40 Ultra has the largest external display on a flip-style foldable to date.

Key specifications for the Razr 40 include a 6.9-inch 1080p+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, IP52 splash-resistance, and a 4,200mAh battery. You’ll find a 64MP primary camera and 13MP ultra-wide camera paired with a 32MP selfie camera.

The big value proposition is the much larger 3.6-inch external display, which is the biggest yet on a flip-style foldable.

bose moto Motorola Starts Foldable War With $430 Bose Buds Deal On New Razr

It is significantly bigger than the 1.9-inch cover display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Razr 40 Ultra is now available to pre order at JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman and Telstra.

It is available in a choice of infinite Black, Glacier Blue, or Viva Magenta with a vegan leather finish.

The more affordable Razr will be available to pre-order from July 10 ahead of a July 21 release date.

It will come in a choice of Sage Green, Vanilla White, and Summer Lilac. These all have a vegan leather finish.Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 3 Motorola Starts Foldable War With $430 Bose Buds Deal On New Razr

