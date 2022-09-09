Motorola’s 200MP Edge 30 Ultra Is Coming To Australia

Motorola has launched the highly anticipated Edge 30 Ultra in Australia, alongside two new handsets in the Edge 30 range.

The Lenovo owned phone brand is quickly carving up market share in Australia, with the company seeing growth of 250% after it took on brands like TCL and Oppo in the budget smartphone market.

Now, with the launch of the Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo (joining the existing Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro), Motorola is looking to increase it’s foothold on the premium and affordable premium market.

“The launch of our newest Motorola edge devices is a huge step forward in the way Motorola delivers the most cutting-edge technology to market,” said Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand Kurt Bonnici.

“Whether it’s setting new standards in power, performance, cameras, display or design, our edge devices continue to push the boundaries of traditional flagship smartphone conventions.”

Edge 30 Ultra

The flagship of the new range is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, a handset that boasts a resume of specs that dwarfs it’s competition in the Samsung S22 and just announced iPhone 14.

Making use of Qualcomm’s latest and most advanced chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, users can expect lightning fast 5G connectivity, fantastic performance for general use and gaming, and more efficient battery life. This is further bolstered by 12GB and 256GB of storage.

If you do manage to deplete the 4,610mAh battery, Motorola have fitted the Edge 30 Ultra with 125W fast charging support, the fastest TurboPower charging ever. The result is a full day of battery in only 7 minutes.

Wireless charging support sits at 50W, whilst 10W wireless power sharing allows you to keep friends phones afloat.

The party piece that everyone is talking about with the Edge 30 Ultra is it’s 200MP main camera sensor, making it the highest resolution smartphone camera on the market. As a result, the new phone is capable of 8K video recording with over 33-million-pixel resolution.

Alongside this is a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 60MP selfie camera.

Finally, screen of the Edge 30 Ultra is a 6.67-inch pOLED FHD+ endless edge display, which Motorola calls “nearly bezel-free.”

Edge 30 Fusion

The Motorola ‘Edge Fusion’ moniker has returned with the Edge 30 Fusion, sporting the same traits as its predecessor.

The Fusion boasts a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, razer sharp 6.55-inch borderless pOLED FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ and 50MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide camera and 32MP selfie camera. The result

Edge 30 Neo

The Edge 30 Neo is the baby of the new trio, and marks an important new partnership between Motorola and Pantone, the global authority on colour.

The Neo is the first device to arrive in the Pantone 2022 Colour of the Year – Very Peri, although it will also come in Black Onyx. Users are also able to personalize their device by customizing the colour of the UI.

The slimmest and lightest model in the range, the Neo comes with a 6.28″ 120Hz4 pOLED display, which is ideal for smaller hands and those happier with a more compact device. Despite its small stature, the new phone packs a punch, sporting a Snapdragon 695 5G chip, alongside a massive 64MP main camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Both the Fusion and Neo sport 68W fast charging, which gives you power for the day in only 10 minutes.

Pricing and availability for the Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion and Neo is set to be announced later this Month.