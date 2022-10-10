New Leak Reveals Redesigned Apple iPad

Apple looks to be revamping the design of it’s iPad range, including one change that will bring it’s entry-level model in line with the rest of the range – the removal of Touch ID on the front of the screen.

The rest of the company’s range of tablets have moved away from Touch ID on the front, with the iPad Pro boasting Face ID, whilst the iPad Air and iPad Mini have their fingerprint sensors on the power button.

The news of the change comes as a listing for an iPad Case by ESR was spotted on Amazon Japan by Japanese tech publication MacOtakara.

The case, which mentions that it’s for the 10th generation iPad, sports a design that is dramatically different from the current 2021 iPad, but much more like the iPad Air.

The home button has been removed, there is a larger hole for the camera and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. The bezel is also narrow and even around all sides around the display.

The case also appears to have a cutout that would allow the second-gen Apple Pencil to connect, something the current iPad is missing.

This change is likely to make the base model iPad a much more attractive option for those looking for a tablet, with a design that has been completely modernized to fit the rest of the range.

In making the change however, Apple do risk drawing consumers away from the more expensive models. The base level iPad starts at only $499 AUD, making it a great value option, whilst the smaller iPad Mini starts at $749 AUD and the Air starts at $929 AUD. However an accompanying price rise is not out of the question.

With the design of the cheaper tablet updated, consumers who aren’t concerned with storage or power may opt for the cheaper tablet, reducing sales of the more expensive options.

Even if power is an issue, the new iPad is expected to get an upgraded chip set, with the A14 Bionic replacing the A13 Bionic, whilst 5G connectivity will now be an option.

The new iPad, as well as a new iPad Pro, are expected to make an appearance this month via numerous press releases rather than an Apple announcement event, an odd choice for one of the company’s biggest products.

There is currently no information available regarding price or availability, but that should be disclosed later this month.