Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty

Samsung has delayed the Galaxy Tab S9 in response to global economic decline, according to a new report.

As originally reported by TheElec, Samsung has delayed the Tab S9, presumably due to a decrease in demand for consumer technology thanks to a looming period of economic uncertainty.

Tablet shipments have declined post pandemic after reaching a high of 62.2 million in Q4 2020, down to 45.6 million in Q2 of 2021, and now 38.9 million in Q2, 2022, according to Statista.

The tablet was set for release in December, but has been pushed back to next year, according to the report.

Interestingly, the tablet market is set to decline further, according to market research firm DSCC. The firm stated in June that the tablet market would decrease a 8% this year, but that premium tablets (OLED and mini LED) are set to grow 22%. The result is a penetration rate of premium tablets of 4%, up from last years 3%.

This means that as users who are still looking for tablets lean towards more premium offerings, Samsung has limited the selection.

The new iPad Pro which is expected to release this month will cater to the needs of Apple users, however those looking for something running Android will be more limited.

Samsung delayed the Galaxy Tab S8 in a similar way, revealing it 18 months after the Galaxy Tab S7 in February this year.

Like the Tab S8 range, the Tab S9 is expected to feature three models – a standard model, a Plus Model and an Ultra model.

Leaks and rumours surrounding the Tab S9 have been quiet, however general upgrades to performance and display are likely to feature in the new device.