Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Samsung has delayed the Galaxy Tab S9 in response to global economic decline, according to a new report.

As originally reported by TheElec, Samsung has delayed the Tab S9, presumably due to a decrease in demand for consumer technology thanks to a looming period of economic uncertainty.

Tablet shipments have declined post pandemic after reaching a high of 62.2 million in Q4 2020, down to 45.6 million in Q2 of 2021, and now 38.9 million in Q2, 2022, according to Statista.

Capture 2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty

The tablet was set for release in December, but has been pushed back to next year, according to the report.

Interestingly, the tablet market is set to decline further, according to market research firm DSCC. The firm stated in June that the tablet market would decrease a 8% this year, but that premium tablets (OLED and mini LED) are set to grow 22%. The result is a penetration rate of premium tablets of 4%, up from last years 3%.

This means that as users who are still looking for tablets lean towards more premium offerings, Samsung has limited the selection.

The new iPad Pro which is expected to release this month will cater to the needs of Apple users, however those looking for something running Android will be more limited.

Samsung delayed the Galaxy Tab S8 in a similar way, revealing it 18 months after the Galaxy Tab S7 in February this year.

Like the Tab S8 range, the Tab S9 is expected to feature three models – a standard model, a Plus Model and an Ultra model.

Leaks and rumours surrounding the Tab S9 have been quiet, however general upgrades to performance and display are likely to feature in the new device.

cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
728 x 90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
728 x 90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
728x90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
728x90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
Whatmough 728x90 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
4Square clarity ad 1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
ARL0651 Arlo Back to Work Banner 728x90px 300dpi V1 scaled Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Delayed Due To Economic Uncertainty
Previous Post

New Leak Reveals Redesigned Apple iPad

REVIEW:New Swann AllSecure 2K Wireless Security System Well Worth The Money

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Intel Stumps Up $15.3B To Get Into The Driverless Car Market
Fitbit Adds A New Smartwatch And Kids Tracker To Line Up
CES 2020: Thunderbolt 4 Tease & USB Logo Refresh