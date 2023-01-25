New-Look NRL Pre-Season Only On Foxtel And Kayo

Fresh from their record-breaking coverage of the summer of cricket, Foxtel and Kayo Sports are lacing up their boots to deliver all the pre-season rugby league games, including the World Cup Challenge (WCC), live and exclusive.

With $200k up for grabs, this includes regional clashes, double-headers and NZ-based matches.

This exciting new-look pre-season comp will consist of 18 matches through two weeks, and feature English Super League champs St Helens. All the action will kick off exclusively on Fox League and will be available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Besides St Helens, the 18 teams onboard include newly introduced Queensland team The Dolphins, coached by powerhouse former player Wayne Bennett. They’ll all be battling for $100k in prize money, so expect some serious action.

A points structure will determine the Pre-Season Championship, with teams earning points for wins, draws and losses, plus bonus points for consecutive tries, line breaks or offloads.

To keep fans on the ball with all the ins and outs of the new-look pre-season challenge, the Fox League expert team are back on deck, including big names like Cooper Cronk, Braith, Anasta, Mick Ennis and Gorden Tallis.

So get your couch warmed up, because the first match is set for Thursday, February 9 at 6pm (AEDT), live and exclusive on Fox Sports and available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

The on-field action will climax on Saturday, February 18, when reigning premiers the Penrith Panthers host St Helens, with the winners walking proudly away with $100k after a blockbuster WCC.

Plus, to make sure you’re always in the zone, Kayo Minis is available for every game of the pre-season challenge, and fans can replay the best moments of selected game content.