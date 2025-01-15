New Wyze AI Can Let You Know There’s A Herd Of Goats On The Lawn

“A man barges into a home swinging crutches at invasive squirrels.”

As PR campaigns go, the new one from Wyze security cameras is quite something.

Launching its Cam Unlimited Pro subscription service – an addition to the Cam Plus and Cam Unlimited services – Wyze is leaning in on the improved AI via its Descriptive Alerts.

It means that instead of a basic description you will be provided with more detailed notification.

Hence the opening to this story, which features as a notification in a Wyze promotional video. Footage from a Wyze camera shows a man breaking into a home swinging crutches. The invasive squirrels do not appear.

There is more unusual footage, accompanied by AI Descriptive Alerts.

“A giant herd of goats graze on the front lawn.”

“A man rides down the driveway on a hoverboard. He falls. And then questions his life choices.”

And then video of a black, speeding, out-of-control SUV ploughing into a garden.

“A speeding black SUV flies through the air and lands on a flowerbed,” states the alert.

Aside from the Descriptive Alerts, Wyze now has AI video search, aimed at finding specific recordings quickly, and 60-day cloud backup.

Cam Plus and Cam Unlimited only have 14 days of footage backed up. The larger storage for Cam Unlimited Pro will be available in “early 2025” and until then users will have 14-day storage.

The subscription service costs US$20 (A$32.30 ) monthly, or US$200 (A$323) annually.

Wyze said Cam Unlimited Pro is not geo-locked, but that some features such as Emergency Dispatch (coming soon) will be.

“Descriptive Alerts and AI Video Search are both not geo-locked. You can sign up for Cam Unlimited Pro and use it while outside the US, but you must have a US or Canadian billing address to subscribe.”