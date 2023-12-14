The first Wi-Fi 7 certified devices will be available as early as the first quarter of 2024, according to Wi-Fi Alliance.

Wi-Fi 7 is the next generation of Wi-Fi technology and is said to be speedier with a lower latency and more reliable.

“Wi-Fi Certified 7, based on IEEE 802.11be technology, will be available before the end of Q1 2024,” the Wi-Fi Alliance said.

“Wi-Fi 7 devices are entering the market today, and Wi-Fi Certified 7 will facilitate worldwide interoperability and bring advanced Wi-Fi performance to the next era of connected devices.”

Tom’s Hardware confirmed the scheduling of the official launch via a statement.

There may already be Wi-Fi 7 available, but they were created with draft specifications.

Experts think that the final specification will soon be approved. When certification starts, customer adoption should gather speed quickly, with a projected 84 million Wi-Fi 7 devices to be distributed in 2024.

Ethernet cables could be potentially swapped for Wi-Fi 7, but their speed is conditional and can change due to the source.

The official standard says it can get up to 30 Gbps to 40 Gbps, but Intel and others say it can reach up to 46 Gbps, almost reaching HDMI 2.1’s 48 Gbps bandwidth on paper. However, Wi-Fi’s bandwidth is not necessarily what users will get at home as these speeds are theoretical.

According to FlatpanelsHD, Wi-Fi 7 uses Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology, devised to reduce potential latency to under 5 ms and to boost stability, which should allow for an unbroken data flow and lower risks of network congestion.

With Wi-Fi 7, latency should be better and also aid in more robust wireless quality.

To start out with, there may be a couple of compatible Wi-Fi 7 TV models in 2024. Perhaps Samsung will start this trend as the company has tended to blaze a trail with new TV Wi-Fi standards.

It is likely more will be revealed at CES 2024.