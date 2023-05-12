Nikon Releases Z8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera



Nikon have recently announced the new Nikon Z8 full-frame mirrorless camera, that was designed to meet the needs of imaging professionals, videographers, advanced creators, and serious photographers.

It has the latest innovations and speed, comes in lighter than previous camera with a 30% smaller body. It boasts a 45.7 megapixel stacked CMOS sensor which has been combined with the EXPEED 7 Imaging engine. It delivers dynamic range and incredible image quality.

It is able to capture 8K60p (N-RAW) and 8K30p video footage, offers expansive 4K UHD video options, and provides greater flexibility for the user. It also offers the option to shoot in 10-bit HEIF image files, and 14-bit RAW image files, giving users more creative control. It includes Nikon’s most powerful and precise AF system, which includes fully Auto-Area AF, Nikon’s acclaimed 3D tracking, and a fully customisable Wide Area AF. It has also been built with max consideration for dust and drip resistance.

Nikon’s Z 8 is user-friendly, and features illuminated button, warm display colour options, low viewfinder brightness adjustments, and Starlight View. This makes it easy for users to capture in low-light environments. It also comes with dual card slots, one CF Express Type B / XQD, and one SD.

It is available for pre-order at $6,999.95 from Ted’s Cameras.

