Nintendo To Gauge Demand For Switch 2

Nintendo will look at the response from a Nintendo Direct presentation to fine tune its rollout of the upcoming Switch 2.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the initial demand would be assessed following the presentation on April 2.

The company would also be guided by the response to a hand-on event scheduled globally for October 4, reported gamesindustry.biz, which took part in the company’s earnings call.

“As of now, we are taking the risk and proceeding with production to meet as large a demand as possible,” Furukawa told the call.

“As was true with the Switch, we believe it will not be easy to rapidly increase production capacity, so based on our prior experience, we are making preparations to respond as quickly as possible.”

Furukawa said Nintendo wanted to balance the release of new games on Switch 2 with evergreens already available on Switch.