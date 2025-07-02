Nothing Unveils Its First Over-Ear Headphones

Alongside its new flagship smartphone, UK-based brand Nothing has launched its first over-ear headphones, the Headphone (1).

Designed in collaboration with British hi-fi brand KEF, the headphones aim to combine high-end sound quality with the brand’s signature see-through aesthetic.

“With Headphone (1), we set out to create something that doesn’t just sound great, it feels different the moment you pick it up,” said Adam Bates, Head of Design at Nothing.

Built from formed aluminium, CNC-machined components and PU memory foam, the headphones promise all-day comfort, intuitive tactile controls, and a standout design.

The lightweight build and oil-resistant ear cushions are engineered to reduce ear pressure while maintaining a secure seal.

Headphone (1) will be available in black and white for A$549.

Australian customers can pre-order the product through Optus and JB Hi-Fi, with open sales beginning 15 July. Global pre-orders begin 4 July on the Nothing website.