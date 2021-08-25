Oppo Launches Magnetic Charger To Rival Apple’s MagSafe

Look out Apple, because Oppo is coming after your recent MagSafe charger with a new product it claims is more powerful.

Oppo has taken part in the Smart China Expo 2021 this week, using the occasion to showcase its new magnetic flash charging series.

The expo is themed “Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life”, and is currently taking place in Chongqing, China.

Oppo demonstrated its Oppo MagVOOC series of magnetic flash chargers, including a wireless power bank which “uses a magnetic alignment system to ensure precise alignment between the phone and the charger”, and an ultra-thin version which  “adopts a split design” to reduce thickness.

Oppo boasts that both these chargers are faster than Apple’s recent MagSafe.

“OPPO is steadily accomplishing our strategic deployment in the field of IoT and broader areas concerning Internet of Experience, aiming to empower customers in a variety of scenarios.” Said Henry Duan, Vice President and President of Smartphone Product at OPPO.

“With the new magnetic flash charging, we are doing our best to enhance customer experiences in every aspect.”

