Optoma Launches Eco 4K Gaming & Media Projector

Optoma is launching a new UHZ66 home entertainment and gaming projector boasting a peak brightness of 4,000 lumens, offers a lifespan of over 30,000 hours without any lamp changes, equivalent to roughly 15,000 movies.

Optoma claims that the picture quality and brightness of the UHZ66 is far and away better quality than projectors available even a year or two ago because it has features like 4K resolution from its DLP-based optical system, which has been certified by the U.S.’s influential Consumer Technology Association (CTA) foundation.

Additionally, the UHZ66 also claims to have a high contrast ratio of 500,000:1 with its 4,000 lumens of peak brightness and has two HDMI 2.0 inputs (one with eARC support for passing audio out to a linked soundbar or AVR).

Optoma says the projector can render pictures it receives at its HDMIs with very little lag, only 4.4ms with 1080p/240Hz feeds and 17ms with 4K/60Hz feeds.

The projector also has a throw ratio of 1.4:1, making the UHZ66 capable of streaming large images (up to 300 inches) without requiring a big space.

The UHZ66 was produced in an eco-conscious way, says the brand who made the chassis with 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, the projector package from 97% of recyclable materials and the projector supposedly takes 45% less power than regular lamp-based models.

The UHZ66 can also produce more than a billion colours and will be released in America for $2,999, with no official word on if it will be released in Australia.

