Optoma Launches Ultra-Short Throw Photon Go Projector With Google TV

Optoma has launched a new home entertainment projector line, the Photon Series, and the first product in that line, the ultra-short throw projector Photon Go, was previewed at the 2025 Bristol HiFi Show.

At the core of the Photon Go is its DLP imaging chip which is combined with an RGB triple laser light engine.

As a result, pure red, green, and blue light sources eliminate the need for colour wheels or filters. This means it can display a wider colour gamut, higher colour accuracy, and deeper contrast levels.

Additionally, the RGB lasers maintain consistent brightness over time – up to 30,000 use hours.

The Photon Go’s ultra-short throw lens can project a 100-inch image from less than 25cm away from the wall.

It features a built-in rechargeable battery (1.5 hours playtime), and integrated Google TV.

The Photon Go has native 1080p Full HD resolution. Optoma says that it will accept a 4K UHD resolution source image. In that case, compatible 4K UHD resolution signals will be scaled down to 1080p for image display, reported Ecoustics.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Photon Go incorporates streaming via the Google TV OS. Google TV’s interface supports streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+, among others.

In addition, both GoogleCast and Google Assistant are supported.

The Photon Go features dual 10W built-in speakers with integrated Dolby Audio. It also has a digital optical output for connecting the projector to a compatible external soundbar or audio system.

“We believe entertainment should be accessible to anyone, anytime, and the Optoma Photon Go embodies that vision. This projector redefines portability while offering premium performance,” said Oliver Blundell, Product Manager for Home & Mainstream at Optoma.

The Optoma Photon Go will be available beginning in April 2025 in the UK for £899 (A$1,789). Australian pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

