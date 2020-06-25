Panasonic has released a new digital single lens mirrorless camera designed for vloggers and video content creators – the LUMIX G100.

“We’re excited to introduce this camera with an all-in-one audio solution unique in its class,” said James Choi, Product Marketing Manager of Imaging at Panasonic Australia.

“It has two significant benefits that make it easier to create really engaging vlogs. Firstly, it can capture sound based on where you are in relation to the camera – so whether you are in front or behind the lens, audio is clear and sharp, actively reducing background noise. Secondly, OZO Audio works together with the G100’s autofocus system to track and follow the sounds of the subject in focus when it is in front of the camera.”

This is the first interchangeable lens camera to offer OZO Audio, which incorporates three microphones, allowing the user to capture immersive sound, whether they are behind or in front of the camera. The free-angle viewing monitor makes taking selfies easier too.

It is also compact and lightweight, convenient for on-the-go shooting, but still captures high-quality videos. It can shoot 4K video, and offers built-in Quick and Slow video modes.

The LUMIX G100 adds easy content-sharing functionality, allowing you to share and edit on social media platforms via smartphone at the touch of a button. Creatives can streamline content sharing with smartphones using Bluetooth 4.2 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

The camera also supports video output over HDMI, allowing it to be used as a streaming webcam with exceptional sound, high image quality and rich depth of field.

The LUMIX G100 will be available in Australia from late July at CE retailers. The LUMIX G100 body costs $1,099, while the kit with LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH. MEGA O.I.S. lens costs $1,299.