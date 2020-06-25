LG Electronics Australia is providing a bonus cash back valued at up to $300 when customers purchase a participating LG French Door Fridge. This offer is available from the 1st July to 31st August, via redemption from LG.

“As the cooler months approach, Australians will continue to spend more time at home, and will be looking for appliances that help keep their groceries lasting longer,” said Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia. “This promotion will help give consumers the opportunity to do just that. LG French Door fridges are thoughtfully designed to preserve the quality and freshness of food, while fitting stylishly into any modern family kitchen.”

LG’s new French door range of refrigerators feature the brand’s new Surround Cooling technology, which combines traditional rear air vents with Door Cooling+ outlets. These vents are positioned in the ceiling towards the front of the interior of fridge, surrounding food with cool air to keep food fresher for longer.

These fridges also feature LG’s InstaView panel, which can turn transparent when knocked twice to give you a quick view of what’s inside the fridge without having to open the door.

In addition, LG French Door fridges have inverter linear compressor technology to deliver less vibration and noise than nonlinear compressor systems, making the refrigerators quieter and more durable.

The full list of LG French Door Fridge models that are offering bonus cash back is copied below: