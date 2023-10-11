PlayStation 5 Gets Redesign Next Month

Sony is launching a new, slimmer PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in November, and additionally, Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for Digital Edition consoles is coming soon.

A PlayStation Blog post shared that the newly revised products will not be renamed, but both products are the next generation of the PlayStation console.

The look of the new models includes four separate cover panels, with the top panels on each side having a PlayStation logo and a polished, shiny finish.

The bottom panels look like they are constructed with the exact matte material as existing PS5 models.

According to Sony, the new models will be lighter, and the design decreases the volume of both consoles by 30%.

Sony has not confirmed the exact launch date or the list of countries that will receive the new slimmer PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, but sources believe the price for the new slimmer PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will not be going down in price but up as it is said to have a price increase from $599.95 to $649.95.

As for the Blu-ray Disc Drive attachment, it can be added to the new PS5 digital edition for only $79.99.

“Once inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available,” Sony added.